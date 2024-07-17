Pakistan embassy reveals identity of four killed in Muscat mosque attack

Ambassador to Oman Imran Ali told media that 50 Pakistanis sustained injuries in the incident

(Web Desk) – The Pakistani embassy in Muscat, the capital of Oman, released the identity of four Pakistanis killed in a terrorist incident in a mosque.

In a statement issued on the social media, the embassy identified the dead as Ghulam Abbas, Hassan Abbas, Syed Qaiser Abbas and Sulaiman Nawaz.

Meanwhile, Ambassador to Oman Imran Ali told media that 50 Pakistanis sustained injuries in the incident, of whom 20 have been under treatment in three hospitals.

The ambassador said that the terrorist had taken other worshipers, including women and children, hostage. The Omani police launched an operation and secured release of the hostages, he added.

The Foreign Office in Islamabad, in the meantime, condemned the terrorist incident took place in the Ali Bin Abi Talib Mosque in Wadi Kabir of Muscat.

Omani security forces said that three terrorists were killed in exchange of fire.

It may be noted that Tuesday’s attack was the first such incident in Oman. Several Shia mosques have been attacked in the Gulf states in recent years.

At least 27 worshippers were killed and more than 200 injured in attack on a Shia mosque in Kuwait in 2015. It was claimed by the banned militant Islamic State (IS) group.

That same year, Saudi Arabia saw two attacks on Shia mosques in a week. The twin assaults killed at least 25 people and were again claimed by the IS, also known as Daesh.