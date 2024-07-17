Youm-e-Ashur being observed with due solemnity today

Mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Yaum-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharramul Haram, being observed today (Wednesday) across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy.

Meanwhile, in connection with the 9th Muharram today (Monday), Taazia and Zuljanah processions have been taken out in different parts of the country in memory of the martyrs of Karbala.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions. The government has deployed a contingent of police, rangers and army under strict security arrangements across the country, especially in sensitive cities and areas.

While mobile phone and internet services have also been partially stopped at sensitive places for peace. Besides, ban has been imposed on pillion riding.

As part of the security arrangements, the administration has also blocked the routes by placing containers and other obstacles including barbed wire in the procession routes and the central areas have been sealed from all sides, visitors are being allowed to enter after passing through the walk-through gates.

