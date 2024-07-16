Pakistan's 24th-ranked economy slipped to 47th during Imran Khan's tenure: Dar

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan's 24th-ranked economy slipped to 47th during Imran Khan's tenure: Dar

Says PTI is a foreign-funded party

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 17:39:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar allegedly stated that Pakistan's economy, which was ranked 24th, slipped to 47th during Imran Khan's tenure.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, he mentioned that in 2013, the economic conditions were dire, with predictions of imminent default. However, under Nawaz Sharif's leadership, the country's economy improved to 24th in the world.

He claimed that the 2018 election was rigged, leading Pakistan's economy from 24th to 47th during the same period.

Dar stressed the need for Pakistan's economy to recover and escape the grips of inflation.

Regarding ban on the PTI, Dar alleged it was a foreign-funded party, and he asserted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has the evidence. He stated that the ECP's decisions were made in accordance with the law, and the leadership would review the matter.

Dar concluded by affirming that all decisions were made legally, and he expressed intolerance towards the events of May 9.