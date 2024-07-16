Two soldiers, five civilians martyred in terrorist attack on DI Khan's health centre

Security forces killed three terrorists during exchange of fire

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two soldiers and five civilians were martyred in an attack by terrorists on Kirri Shamozai Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Dera Ismail Khan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the terrorists attacked the RHC on July 15/16 night and opened indiscriminate fire on the centre’s staff.

Five civilians including two lady health workers, two children, and a watchman were martyred in the attack.

“Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized for clearance operation in RHC and in ensuing fire exchange, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which three terrorists were killed,” the statement said.

During the clearing operation, two soldiers embraced martyrdom. The martyred soldiers have been identified as Naib Subedar Muhammad Farooq and Sepoy Muhammad Javed Iqbal.

Sanitisation of area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

“The perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act targeting innocent civilians, especially women and children, will be brought to justice,” it said.

