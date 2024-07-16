PM salutes security forces for preventing Bannu Cantonment assault

Eight soldiers were martyred while thwarting the terrorist attack

Tue, 16 Jul 2024 17:19:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his admiration for the security forces for effectively thwarting a major attack on Bannu Cantonment.

In his statement, the PM vehemently denounced the terrorists for the assault on Bannu Cantonment and reiterated the nation’s steadfast backing of the security forces in their ongoing fight against terrorism.

The prime minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and sorrow for the families who lost loved ones, underscoring the unmatched sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army and security forces in combating terrorism.

He commended the security forces for their courage in confronting and decisively eliminating ten terrorists, emphasizing his unwavering resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of ranks in paradise for the martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Army, which included Naib Subedar Muhammad Shehzad, Hawaldar Zil-e-Hussain, Havaldar Shehzad Ahmed, Lance Naik Sabz Ali, Sepoy Ashfaq Hussain Khan, Sepoy Sobhan Majeed, Sepoy Imtiaz Khan, and Sepoy Arsalan Aslam.