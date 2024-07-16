Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Oman

Four Pakistanis were shot dead in the attack

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Pakistan has strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on Imam Bargah Ali bin Abu Talib in Wadi Kabir in Muscat, Oman that resulted in multiple casualties including the death of four Pakistanis.

In a press release, the Foreign Office said, “We are heartened that the government of Oman has neutralized the attackers. Pakistan has offered all possible assistance to Omani authorities in the investigation and in bringing to justice those responsible for this heinous crime during this holy month of Muharram.

The statement mentioned that the Pakistan Embassy in Oman had remained in contact with Omani authorities for the identification and repatriation of the mortal remains of the two Pakistani martyrs.

Additionally, a helpline was set up to handle inquiries from the Pakistani community in Oman and to assist them. Ambassador Imran Ali was also visiting local hospitals to check on the well-being of injured Pakistani nationals.