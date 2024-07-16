Justice (r) Mushir Alam declines SC ad hoc judge position

Updated On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 15:56:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Supreme Court Judge, Justice (retired) Mushir Alam has declined the appointment as an ad-hoc judge.

In a letter to the Judicial Commission, Justice (retired) Mushir Alam stated, “God has honoured me beyond my position...I am thankful to the Judicial Commission for the honour of being reappointed as an ad-hoc judge."

Justice (r) Mushir Alam mentioned that he has served the judiciary for 22 to 23 years and is now engaged in welfare work. Given the current circumstances, he is unable to serve as an ad hoc judge, he added.

On the other hand, Justice (r) Sardar Tariq Masood has agreed to the appointment as an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court. Additionally, Justice (r) Mazhar Alam Miankhel has also expressed his willingness for the ad hoc judge appointment.

However, Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar has not yet responded to the Supreme Court registrar regarding his nomination.

An important meeting of the Judicial Commission has been called on July 19 to appoint four ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court to reduce the backlog of cases and provide timely justice to the litigants.