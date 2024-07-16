More people to benefit from clinic on wheels, says Maryam

Number of field hospitals will be taken to 500

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that the Punjab Government was trying to expand the scope of field hospitals and clinic on wheels across Punjab.

Punjab CM met senior MPA Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani. During the meeting, duo discussed development projects in Punjab as well as other issues faced by the people.

MPA Nawani appreciated the CM for successfully implementing development schemes during her first 100 days in the government, adding that the Punjab Government’s performance is worth emulating for other provinces due to its people-friendly policies.



Expressing her desire to expand the scope of field hospitals and clinic on wheels, Maryam said that the government would bring 500 more field hospitals on roads to help people, hoping that thalassemia centres will be established in all district headquarters hospitals of Punjab.

Moreover, she said that services would be provided 24/7 at basic health units across Punjab, adding that Anesthesia experts, Peds and Cardiologists would visit these hospitals on a weekly basis.

