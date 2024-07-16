United in remembrance: Countrywide processions, majalis honours Imam Hussain's sacrifice

United in remembrance: Countrywide processions, majalis honours Imam Hussain's sacrifice

Updated On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 11:35:28 PKT

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – To honor and remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions, processions and majalis (religious congregations) are being meticulously organized across the country today, the ninth of Muharram.

Elaborative security measures have been put in place, and thousands of police and other law-enforcement personnel are deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Processions, majalis and mourning will continue in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, and other cities of Pakistan.

Mobile phone services along the routes of processions in multiple cities will remain partially suspended.

Arrangements for water and food (Langar Hussaini) will also be made for mourners along the procession routes.

LAHORE

The main procession of the 9th Muharram ul Haram has been taken out from Pandu Street, Islampura, and it would be culminated at Khema-e-Sadat after following its designated route.

Walk-through gates, barbed wire, containers, and barriers have been installed to prevent unauthorized access.

ISLAMABAD

The procession will depart from Imambargah Asna Ashre, G-6 and return to its starting point. All access points except the designated entry and exit points for the procession will be sealed.

KARACHI

In Karachi, the 9th Muharram procession has started from Martin Quarters and will arrive at Nishtar Park by 12:00 noon.

The main procession will depart from Nishtar Park at 1:00 PM, and conclude at the Husseiniyah Irania Imam Bargah, following the designated route.

Karachi Traffic Police announced that M.A. Jinnah Road will be closed for traffic today. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes, including City Corridor Three, Soldier Bazaar, Kashmir Road, Peoples Chowrangi, and alternate sections of Sharah-e-Quaideen.



PESHAWAR

In Peshawar, as many as 18 mourning processions will be held at different places.

More than 14,000 policemen have been deployed to safeguard processions and mourners.

The city center and Saddar area will remain sealed, and mobile phone services will be partially suspended.

QUETTA

The main procession of the 9th Muharram in Quetta will commence this afternoon from Imam Bargah Naseer-ul-Aza and will conclude at the same location.

