Arabian Sea monsoon to produce rainy spell from Tuesday to Sunday

Heavy rainfall may produce urban flooding and landslides

Tue, 16 Jul 2024

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Get ready for a much-needed respite amid hot and humid weather, after the PMD (Pakistan Metrological Department) has predicted from Tuesday (today), especially in upper half of the country due to moderate monsoon currents penetrating from Arabian Sea.

In case of Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thundershowers are expected from Tuesday (July 16) evening/night to Sunday (July 21) with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, the latest weather system generating rain and thundershowers with gusty winds will start affecting Islamabad as well as upper and central Punjab on Wednesday (July 17) to Saturday (July 20).

However, the southern parts of Punjab are expected to feel the effects from Wednesday to Friday.

When it comes to the lower half of Pakistan, the Met Office says mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most areas of Balochistan. However, the northern and eastern parts of the province will receive rain and thundershowers with wind from Wednesday to Friday.

Similarly, the effects of this weather system will be felt in southeastern and coastal areas of Sindh from along with upper Sindh on Thursday and Friday (July 18 and 19)

On the other hand, the forecast says mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions at time are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, but rainfall activity Wednesday to Sunday.

EXTREME WEATHER EVENTS CAN’T BE RULED OUT

According to the PMD, heavy rainfall may increase inflows in nullahs and streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan and Kashmir from Wednesday to Friday, while the authorities should be ready to deal the urban flooding threat in low-lying areas of Punjab and lower Sindh on Thursday and Friday.

On the other hand, downpours may also cause landslides and block roads in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the spell.