Residents of Karachi's Liaquatabad area stage protest over water supply suspension

The protesters dispersed peacefully after successful negotiations with police.

Tue, 16 Jul 2024 05:32:15 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The residents of Liaquatabad area of Karachi staged a protest on Monday night over suspension of water supply in the area for the past 20 days, Dunya News reported.

Angry residents came on roads to protest against the water supply suspension. They chanted slogans and blocked the SM Taufeeq Road in the area by burning tyres which created traffic jams.

They said that people of the area are facing shortage of water for the past 20 days but the concerned authorities have failed to resolve the issue. The protesters dispersed peacefully after successful negotiations with police.

