PTI condemns govt's decision to ban former ruling party

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Monday condemned the federal government’s decision to ban the Imran Khan-founded party.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali and senior leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz held a press conference in Islamabad.

Barrister Gohar Ali stated, “The Form 47 government aims to divert attention from specific issues and is attempting to hinder our specific seats.”

The PTI chairman said that today's press conference was held to divert attention from inflation. They condemn the decision to impose a ban on PTI, as the Supreme Court has recognised PTI's status.

PTI Secretary General and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub said, "First of all, the Supreme Court declared PTI as a party. The Supreme Court stated that PTI was and is a political party. Today's press conference reflects their wishes. This Form 47 government is a minority government. We demand from PPP and MQM to come out in the open and state whether they support PML-N's statement."

Omar Ayub added, "They raised electricity rates, a wave of inflation is coming that the public cannot even imagine. All this is being done to divert the public's attention from these issues. These people want to bring the judiciary under their thumb. They blocked the road and protested against the Supreme Court's decision. If PTI had done this, our homes would have been demolished."

Omar Ayub further said, "In PDM-1, they took away the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis. This is the same government that claimed to meet the privatization target in its budget. Institutions worth Rs1 trillion are being sold for Rs30 billion. Where will the remaining Rs970 billion go?"

Shibli Faraz said, "The press conference by the puppet government's Information Minister is a case of a small mouth and big talk. Imposing a ban on PTI is not a child's play."

“The founder of PTI is the biggest popular leader in the country. The track record of the Muslim League (N) has been corruption and anti-state measures,” he added.