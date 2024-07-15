Imran Khan distances himself from May 9 violence

He said independent inquiry was not conducted into May 9 incidents

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 20:12:20 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan said he never urged anyone for violence during his political career of 28 years, saying independent inquiry should be held in May 9 incidents.

The former prime minister stated this during his video-link hearing at an Lahore’s anti-terrorism court in 12 cases related to May 9 violence.

During the hearing, Khan sought permission to say something and it was granted by Judge Khalid Arshad.

He said, “I have never provoked anyone for violent protest in 28 years. An independent inquiry was not conducted into May 9 incidents”.

The PTI founder added that he had also filed a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking a fair probe into the May 9 violence.

“I was attacked in Gujranwala and wanted to get the FIR registered against Major General Faisal Naseer but it didn’t happen.”

Recently, police have arrested the PTI founder in 12 cases related to May 9 cases, including attack on Jinnah House, after he was acquitted in Iddat case.

