PM Shehbaz consults Nawaz on PTI ban

Updated On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 19:48:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehabaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif had second round of meeting in Murree on Monday.

The party sources said Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz was also present in the meeting where consultation was undertaken to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PM informed the party president about contacts and consultations with other allies including President Asif Ali Zardari on the issue.