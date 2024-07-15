IHC stops police from arresting Sanam Javed till July 18

Pakistan Pakistan IHC stops police from arresting Sanam Javed till July 18

Court allows Sanam to go home

Follow on Published On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 18:39:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the police not to arrest PTI leader Sanam Javed until Thursday (July 18), allowing her to go home.

The IHC heard a petition filed by Sanam Javed’s father for her release. The hearing was presided over by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, with Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq representing Sanam.

Sanam Javed was present in the courtroom, along with IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi, FIA officials, and personnel from Balochistan Police.

Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq stated that Sanam Javed had repeatedly inquired with the Islamabad police, but they had no FIR against her. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked if she had been taken into custody, to which Barrister Ali Ashfaq confirmed she was detained from outside his office.

The court ordered the police to present a complete one-year record against Sanam Javed and stopped them from arresting her until Thursday. The court allowed Sanam Javed to go home but warned that if she spoke a single word during this period, the court would revoke its order.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb instructed Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq to ensure that Sanam Javed stays home and remains silent, and that she should not leave the jurisdiction of Islamabad until Thursday.

