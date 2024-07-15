Muharram 2024: Mobile phone service closure at specified places

Interior Ministry recommends partial suspension of service

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 18:24:27 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The government has identified various localities across Punjab where the mobile phone service will be unavailable on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The Interior Ministry has recommended to the government not to suspend the service completely in any city.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, the mobile service will be partially suspended on 9th and 10th of Muharram from 8am to 10pm in most districts of Punjab. However, the service will not be suspended in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Khushab, and Chakwal.

The mobile service will not be suspended in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, Chiniot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, Wazirabad, Rajanpur, Faisalabad, and Bahawalnagar.

The service will be partially suspended in Hafizabad.

The service will be suspended at 28 locations in Rawalpindi, 15 in Rahim Yar Khan, 11 in Mianwali and Bahawalpur, 10 in Layyah, seven in Muzaffargarh and six in Nankana Sahib.

According to the ministry, the mobile service was suspended in some areas in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on Muharram 7, on Sunday.

