PML-Q unaware of govt's decision to ban PTI

Govt has not taken PML-Q on board regarding the ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Muslim League (Q) says the government has not taken it on board regarding the ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

According to sources, the key government ally PML-Q is unaware of the decision to impose the ban and invoke Article 6 against PTI founder Imran Khan and former president Arif Alvi. PML-Q stated that the government did not consult them on this matter.

PML-Q mentioned that they have just become aware of the issue and will hold consultations within the party. According to the statement, a response to the decision will be given only after the party's consultation.

Earlier, Information Minister Atta Tarar said on Monday that the ruling coalition had decided to move for a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference here, he said the federal government will file a case to ban the PTI. He added that the government would keep the current situation in mind before taking a step in this regard.

"The PTI and the country cannot go together," he categorically stated.