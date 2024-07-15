PPP, ANP oppose govt's decision to ban PTI

Decision to ban political parties could not be supported in a democratic era, says Kasi

Updated On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 17:50:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senior leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) opposed the government's decision to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to sources, senior leaders of the PPP advised the leadership to oppose the decision openly. Some PPP leaders expressed surprise over Atta Tarar's statement about taking allies into confidence.

Senior leaders of the PPP stated that they were not aware of being taken into confidence and that their party does not support the government's decision.

Farhatullah Babar opposed the decision to impose the ban on the PTI.

Meanwhile, ANP Senator Arbab Umar Farooq Kasi stated that the decision to ban political parties could not be supported in a democratic era.

He urged the political parties to strengthen the democratic process instead of engaging in leg-pulling.

“It is the government's responsibility to prevent the derailment of the democratic system. The solution to the current crisis in the country is purely political, and the use of force will only increase instability,” he added.

Earlier, Information Minister Atta Tarar said on Monday that the ruling coalition had decided to move for a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference here, he said the federal government will file a case to ban the PTI. The government would keep the current situation in mind before taking a step in this regard, he added.

"The PTI and the country cannot go together," he categorically stated.

