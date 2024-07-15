35 MNAs submit affidavits of allegiance to PTI

Pakistan Pakistan 35 MNAs submit affidavits of allegiance to PTI

Around 70 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also submit their affidavits

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 17:33:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - As many as 35 members of the National Assembly (NA) have submitted their affidavits of allegiance to the PTI following the Supreme Court’s verdict on reserved seats.

According to sources, nine members of PTI from the Sindh Assembly while 100 from the Punjab Assembly submitted their affidavits for proving allegiance to the party.

However, the top leadership including Barrister Gohar Ali and Omar Ayub have not yet submitted their affiliation certificates.

Around 70 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also submitted their affidavits.

Read more: PTI finalises three candidates for reserved seats in Sindh Assembly

It should be noted that the move followed the SC verdict which declared the PTI eligible for the reserved seats.

