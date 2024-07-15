Processions, sittings across country ahead of Youm-e-Ashur

Thousands deployed for the security of Imambargahs, processions

Control room to monitor security of processions, gatherings

Entry, exit points also have been manned with security personnel

Updated On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 19:25:38 PKT

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), processions and majalis (religious congregations) were held with religious reverence on the eighth of Muharram across the country.

On this day, police and other law-enforcement agencies adopted strict security measures to meet any untoward incident.

LAHORE

The main procession of the 8th of Muharram was taken out from Imambargah Darbar Hussain inside Mori Gate. It ended at Imambargah Baitur Raza, Old Anarkali, in the evening.

As many as 425 majalis and 87 mourning processions were held in the city. More than 5,000 police personnel were deputed to ensure peaceful events, according to the police spokesperson.

KARACHI

In Karachi, the 8th Muharram procession was taken out from Nishtar Park in the afternoon. It terminated at Hussainia Irania Imambargah, Kharadar in the evening while passing through the prescribed route.

The entry points of the areas en route the procession were blocked by containers while police and rangers were deployed for security.



A command and control room has also been set up to monitor the processions with the help of CCTV cameras.

PESHAWAR AND OTHER CITIES

The main procession appeared from Imambargah Najaf Ali Shah, Kochi Bazaar. The entry and exit points on the way of the procession were blocked while shops were shut down.

In 62 imambargahs of the city, as many as 116 processions and 316 majalis are due to be held.

In Punjab’s Vehari district, as many as 59 majalis and 28 traditional and licensed processions are being held.

As many as 2,334 police personnel have been deployed for the security.

According to the Vehari DPO, around 900 trained volunteers will additionally be deployed to ensure security of the religious gatherings and processions.



Seven vigilance and three surveillance teams have also been put in place for monitoring.

