Maryam Nawaz vows to make Punjab's youth skilled

To increase students enrolment by 40,000 gradually for TEVTA under CM Skills Development Initiative.

Updated On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 17:29:20 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz shared her vision to make every young citizen of Punjab skilled for financial independence.

Sharing her message on World Youth Skills Day, she emphasised the pivotal role of youth for a sustainable future as skilled youth was an investment and asset, she described.

CM stressed the need to abreast youth with skills and capabilities required in a rapidly changing world.

Maryam Nawaz said the Punjab government was dedicated to providing resources of vocational training to youth.

Punjab CM highlighted the importance of information and communication Technology (ICT) roles in the global job market.

She announced to increase students enrolment by 40,000 gradually for Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVTA) under CM Skills Development Initiative.

She stated that middle tech, matric tech and intermediate tech were being introduced for students interested in IT.

Every year, on July 15th World Youth Skills Day is being observed across the world including Pakistan.



In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly designated World Youth Skills Day to highlight the need to prepare young people for employment, fulfilling work and entrepreneurship.

This year, the theme, "Youth Skills for Peace and Development," highlights the role of youth in peacebuilding and sustainable development.

Pakistan ranks 5th among the 195 countries in the young populace. Around 64 pc of population is below the age of 30 and young people between age 15 to 29 constitute 36 pc of population.

However, with inadequate financial resources and lack of career counselling, young people have no access to quality education.

Young people are not taught practical based, market-driven skills and education in the universities that lead to unemployment and poverty.

Youth bulge can become boon instead of bane if youth are equipped with the latest technology that not only improves the standard of living, but the in-fact progress of the country.