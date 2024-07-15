PML-N's Murree huddle postponed

Meeting has been postponed due to Muharram-ul-Haram

MURREE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) postponed its meeting which was scheduled be held on Monday.

The party meeting was called by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif after the allocation of reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its majority 8-5 verdict.

Party sources said that meeting was postponed due to Muharram-ul-Haram, adding that new date of the meeting shall be announced later.

Besides, elder Sharif held important meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to deliberate on the relief granted to the PTI by the apex court and ensuing political situation.

