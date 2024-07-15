Security forces foil cowardly terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt

Forces have initiated clearance operation in the area

BANNU (Dunya News) - The security forces have foiled a cowardly terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt this morning.

According to sources, the terrorists attempted to enter the Cantt by detonating an explosive laden vehicle on the road between the outer wall of Bannu Cantt and the supply depot at 4:40 am today.

The security forces foiled the terrorists' attempt by taking timely action, as per sources.

The security forces have initiated a clearance operation.