Barrister Gohar dispels rumours of forward bloc in PTI

Pakistan Pakistan Barrister Gohar dispels rumours of forward bloc in PTI

PTI is united

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 20:21:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar Ali says there is no forward bloc in the party.

All the party is united and will continue to display unity,” he said at the press conference in the capital.

He added out of 41 MNAs, the affidavits of 25 MNAs have been submitted before the Election Commission of Pakistan as per the direction of the apex court.

Gohar highlighted that a PTI MNA has been abducted after the decision of the Supreme Court which showed no regards for the law and constitution by the powers that be.

On the latest incident, he condemned the arrest of Sanam Javed.

