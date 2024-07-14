PTI leader Sanam Javed rearrested after release in FIA case

Her lawyer Mian Ashfaq confirmed her rearrest by Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI leader Sanam Javed has been re-arrested by Islamabad police shortly after her acquittal in an FIA case. The district and sessions court in Islamabad acquitted Sanam Javed from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) case.

Duty Judge Malik Imran, accepting the plea from Sanam Javed's lawyers, discharged her from the case. Following the court's order, she left for home with her family and legal team. The FIA had initially requested a six-day remand for Sanam Javed.

Her lawyer Mian Ashfaq confirmed her rearrest by Islamabad police on his X account (formally Twitter).

