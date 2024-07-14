In-focus

May 9 vandalism: Imran Khan arrested in 12 cases for inciting public

Pakistan

A 12-member police team headed by DSP interrogated the PTI founder in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who is already in Adiala Jail, was arrested by Lahore police in cases related to May 9 vandalism on Sunday.

According to police sources, the former prime minister was arrested in 12 cases related to May 9 riots.

As many as 16 cases were registered against Imran Khan for inciting public for May 9 vandalism.

The former prime minister was interrogated for provoking the people in Jinnah House, Askari Tower and Shadman Police Station attack case.

A 12-member police team headed by DSP Ahmad Usman interrogated the PTI founder in Adiala Jail.

The police officials said that Imran Khan was wanted in the cases related to May 9 riots and strong evidence was available against him for inciting the people.

Earlier, a NAB court remanded Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in NAB custody for eight days in a fresh Toshakhana case.

The court issued order within 24 hours after arrest of the couple on Saturday afternoon from Adiala jail after their release in irregular marriage case.

