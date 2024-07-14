Heavy rains forecast for Punjab on Muharram 8 and 9

PDMA has urged the management of mourning processions to take preventive measures

ISLAMABAD(APP) - The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning that torrential rains are expected to hit the province in the next few days, particularly on Muharram 8 and 9 (July 15 and 16).

The PDMA has urged the management of mourning processions to take preventive measures in light of the weather forecast.

PDMA spokesperson said that heavy downpours are predicted to lash the province tonight and continue through Muharram 8 and 9.

The spokesperson advised procession organizers to stay alert and ensure safety measures are in place.

Additionally, the PDMA has directed rescue departments to remain vigilant, particularly during the forecasted days of heavy rain.

The public is advised to maintain a safe distance from electricity poles and wires, avoid holding majalis on unstable roofs, and stay away from river crossings, streams, and nullahs.