JI protests nationwide against inflation, overbilling

Party to organise sit-in on July 26 in Islamabad

Updated On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 12:15:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced that JI was protesting nationwide against inflation and there would be sit-ins across big and small cities.

He also disclosed about the sit-in on July 26 in Islamabad against the huge spike in electricity tariff and taxes.

Public mobilisation would continue and the movement was against the anti-people budget. He said the party and public would keep protesting until their demands were not met.

Government has to provide relief in the overbilling of electricity and the unfair slab systems. Government is increasing bills on the direction of the IMF.

He asserted the elite and cruel government was increasing taxes and petroleum prices.

The movement ‘Haq to Awaam ko’ , which gave rights to the public, was against anti-people measures of the incumbent government, Hafiz Naeem said.

They were warned to take to streets for their rights and move to courts.

JI emir invited the public for a peaceful protest and sit-in on July 26.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman considered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had no ethical credibility and stood after the Supreme Court verdict.

He also demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner, referring to the apex court verdict allowing PTI reserved seats.

