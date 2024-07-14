PPP terms verdict on reserved seats ambiguous

Nasir Shah says surprised as PTI got relief even though it was not a party in the case

Follow on Published On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 02:17:38 PKT

KARACHI (APP) - Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday termed the apex court decision on reserved seats case ambiguous and said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) always respected the judiciary despite of the fact that our party founder had been sentenced to death by the courts.

Addressing a press conference, Syed Nasir Shah said they were not disturbed by the court decision in reserved seats case but surprised as PTI got relief even though it was not a party in the case.

He said that billions of rupees have been spent in Karachi since 2008 to date, that’s why the people had elected PPP candidate as Mayor Karachi.

Shah said that in the general elections, the People’s Party also won more seats in Karachi than before.

Replying to a question, the provincial Minister said that PPP had supported PML-N in the centre for the sake of democracy and if we did not support Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a political crisis would have arisen and we would have to go to the elections again.