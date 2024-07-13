PM calls for effective media policy to combat anti-state campaigns

Senator Irfan Siddiqui calls on PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged to chalk out more effective media policy to tackle the well-organised campaign being run against the state, government, and national security institutions.

He was talking to PML-N parliamentary leader in the Senate and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who called on him in Islamabad on Saturday.

The prime minister also called upon the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to collaborate with the government in formulating a media policy to familiarise the public with the facts.

In the meeting, matters related to the media, the challenges faced by the people, and the overall situation of the country, were discussed. He emphasised the need to expose the elements involved in spreading anarchy, chaos, and instability in the country.

Commending the role of PML-N in the Senate, Shehbaz Sharif urged the Upper House to provide guidance to all elected representatives for the sake of democratic values and a conducive environment.

Expressing congratulations to Irfan Siddiqui on his election as Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, the prime minister expressed hope that the committee would focus on building a positive, peaceful, and constructive image of Pakistan.