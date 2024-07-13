Possible implications of SC verdict on reserved seats

The verdict, some opine, is contrary to the constitution

Sat, 13 Jul 2024 23:46:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Supreme Court's verdict regarding SIC reserved seats case seems to have ‘complicated’ the matter.

While the PTI is celebrating the verdict, some circles state that according to clause D of Article 51, reserved seats can only be awarded to those parties who are in the list submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

They say the PTI was neither a party, nor did it challenge the reserved seats. The fundamental claim of PTI was that its members had joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), ergo, SIC should be awarded reserved seats.

They are of the opinion that it seems that Supreme Court has rewritten the articles of constitution instead of interpreting them. If members of PTI who have joined SIC return to party folds, there will be legal problems.

The PTI has been awarded the unclaimed relief and more often than not, SC relies on Article 185 to review the appeals in lower court judgements.

The Supreme Court nullified the PHC judgement without hearing other parties, and eighty members who were discussed in court, were neither presented in court nor did they claim their association with the PTI.

The verdict, therefore, is not in line with the constitution.