FIA arrests Sanam Javed a day after LHC issued her release order

PTI leader was arrested from the central jail Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed on Saturday.

According to sources, two separate teams of FIA reached Gujranwala from Lahore and Islamabad to arrest the PTI leader.

The sources said that Sanam Javed was wanted to FIA in a case and she was arrested from the central jail Gujranwala.

A day earlier, Lahore High Court had ordered immediate release of Sanam Javed from Gujranwala jail.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Asjad Javed Gharal of the LHC issued a 14-page decision.

The court observed repeatedly naming the accused in the same kind of cases by the investigating officer without evidence showed malice, which exposed the deliberate attempt to defame and defeat the judicial system of the country.

The court cited the Gujranwala case against Sanam Javed was fabricated and registered on the basis of malice and is therefore discharged immediately.

Sanam Javed was detained by Gujranwala police in a May 9 riots case lodged against her.