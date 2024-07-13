Flour shortage, overcharging trigger anxiety among the masses

Thousands of mills across the country halt wheat washing and flour supply

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Fear of flour shortage in several parts of the country grew as the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) continued strike on the third consecutive day on Saturday.

A number of flour mills were shut down this past week for an indefinite period in various parts of the country after the government failed to address concerns of the PFMA regarding imposition of withholding tax on the commodity.

According to the PFMA, thousands of flour mills across the country had halted wheat washing and flour supply. The PFMA demands withdrawal of withholding tax on flour.

Reports said there was an impending shortage of flour in the market and people were also anticipating hoarding and overcharging by retailers. Many small-time flour dealers have joined the protest drive.

Thousands of flour mills in Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan and cities in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have kept shutters down.

Tandoors also are facing shortage of flour and their owners say there is not much stock of the commodity available.

Earlier, the PFMA spokesperson said the closure of flour mills would result in suspension of supply of 200,000 flour bags a day.

Millers in Faisalabad, Khushab, Peshawar and Quetta also complied with instructions of the PFMA by locking their mills.

IMPENDING FOOD CRISIS

The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) a few days ago announced strike against imposition of withholding tax by shutting down the mills for an indefinite period.

PFMA Punjab Chairman Asim Raza announced the decision of closure of flour mills, saying imposing tax on flour was unacceptable as it was an essential edible item used in every household of the country.

He said the flour millers would never become tax agents for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

PFMA Central Chairman Chaudhry Amir Abdullah had announced suspension of flour mills' operations after deadlock with the government for not withdrawing the withholding tax on the flour persisted.

"Instead of taxing the common man’s bread, the government should announce withdrawal of this unnecessary withholding tax," he demanded.