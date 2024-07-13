One killed, another injured in Quetta blast

Rescue sources said that explosion took place near the bypass in Akhtar Abad.

QUETTA: (Dunya News) --A man was killed and another sustained injuries in a blast near a vehicle in Quetta on Saturday.

On being informed of the explosion, the police and officials of the law enforcement agencies reached the spot and began investigating the reasons of the explosion. Evidence was collected from the spot.

The injured person and the unidentified deceased were shifted to the hospital.