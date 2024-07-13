Plea challenging appointment of retired judges on election tribunals fixed for hearing

LHC's Justice Shahid Karim will hear the plea on July 15

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed the plea challenging appointment of retired judges on the election tribunals for hearing.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim will hear the pleas filed by Salman Akram Raja and others on July 15.

The petition requested the court to declare Election Ordinance 2024 for appointment of retired judges to election tribunals in Punjab illegal and unconstitutional.

It was pleaded to bar the retired judges from forming election tribunals until final verdict on the plea.



It is pertinent to note that President Asif Ali Zardari has signed off the bill into law to appoint retired high court judges to election tribunals on July 9 to settle electoral disputes.

The Senate had on July 8 passed the Election Amendment Bill while the National Assembly on June 28 amid opposition decry.

