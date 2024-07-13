Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui to take oath as SHC CJ today

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will administer the oath to Justice Shafi Siddiqui.

Updated On: Sat, 13 Jul 2024 08:44:35 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui will take oath as Chief Justice (CJ) of Sindh High Court (SHC) today (Saturday), Dunya News reported.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will administer the oath to Justice Shafi Siddiqui. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Governor House.

SHC judges, their family members, a large number of lawyers and police and high ranking officials of other departments will attend the oath-taking ceremony.

After taking the oath, Chief Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui will visit the Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to the father of nation.

