PM directs enhanced security coordination for Ashura

PM directs enhanced security coordination for Ashura

PM directed Interior Minister on Friday to enhance security coordination with provinces.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 13 Jul 2024 08:45:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday to enhance security coordination with provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, especially for Youm-e-Ashur during Muharramul Haram.

The prime minister issues these directives in a meeting with the interior minister, who also holds the portfolio of narcotics control.

They deliberated on the law and order situation throughout Muharramul Haram.

Additionally, they discussed the wider political landscape, interior ministry affairs, and other pertinent matters during the meeting.

On the occasion, the interior minister presented a joint investigation report of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau with respect to overbilling by the power distribution companies to the prime minister.

