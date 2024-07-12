PM vows to collaborate with provinces for farmers' welfare

Over-billing in electricity bills will not be accepted, says Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed resolve to work with the provincial governments for the overall well-being of the farmers and to shift the agricultural tube wells to solar energy in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Balochistan.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday regarding solarization of agricultural tube wells and prevention of power theft.

Terming solar energy an affordable mean of electricity, he said the generation of solar energy is the top priority of the government.

The prime minister directed authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy related to the shifting of agricultural tube wells to solar energy after consultation with the provincial governments.

Shehbaz Sharif instructed relevant authorities to prepare an inclusive plan to further improve measures related to the prevention of electricity theft.

He also commended the provincial governments for extending coordination with Power Ministry related to the power theft.

The prime minister also directed to introduce smart metering system regarding electricity bills across the country and to present a comprehensive plan in this regard.

He also ordered to each of the electricity distribution companies in the four provinces to make a model regarding smart metering.

The prime minister categorically stated that over-billing in electricity bills will not be accepted under any circumstances.

The meeting was told that foreign exchange of 2.7 billion dollars will be saved by shifting the diesel-powered agricultural tube wells into the eco-friendly solar energy.