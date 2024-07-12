PTI suspends Sher Afzal Marwat's membership

Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan has issued the notification.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has suspended Sher Afzal Marwat's membership due to violations of party discipline.

The notification, issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub on Friday, cited Marwat's breach of party discipline as the reason for the suspension.

According to PTI sources, an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate Sher Afzal Marwat's violation of party discipline. The inquiry committee includes Raoof Hassan, Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Malik, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, and Dawood Khan Kakar.

Sources indicate that the inquiry committee will investigate the party discipline violation by Sher Afzal Marwat and submit a report to the PTI founder. Until then, Sher Afzal Marwat's primary membership will remain suspended.

The notification also noted that Marwat had already been removed from both the political and core committees.

The decision to suspend Marwat's membership was made under the instructions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Sources disclosed that Khan ordered Marwat's suspension a day earlier, following his public disagreements with the party leadership.