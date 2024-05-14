JI condemns crackdown on peaceful protest: Liaquat Baloch

Published On: Tue, 14 May 2024 04:21:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch on Monday strongly condemned the crackdown against the peaceful protests in Islamabad, Dunya News reported.

In a statement, Liaquat Baloch said that violence against the peaceful protest of students and civil society is unacceptable.

He said that arrest and registration of cases against those who stand in solidarity with Palestine are illogical and added that action of the Islamabad administration against the protests within the constitutional and legal limits is unjustified.

Liaquat Baloch further said that the behaviour of Pakistani and American authorities against the protests in favour of Palestine is deplorable.

