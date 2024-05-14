PUJ pays tribute to journalists who faced hardships during Zia's rule

PUJ President Zahid Rafiq Bhatti terms May 13 as darkest day in history

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) organised an event to pay homage to the journalists who suffered hardships including torture, arrest and imprisonment during the regime of former dictator Zia-ul-Haq.

The event was held at the Lahore Press Club on Monday.

Journalists displayed placards and banners, lit candles to express solidarity with the journalists who faced torture for criticizing the then government.

Addressing the gathering, PUJ President Zahid Rafiq Bhatti declared May 13th as the darkest day in the history. They stated that on May 13, Zia-ul-Haq's regime brutally suppressed the journalists including Nasir Zaidi, Iqbal Jaffri, Masood Allah Khan and others.

The event was attended by PUJ President Zahid Rafiq Bhatti, General Secretary Hassanain Tirmizi, former president Gohar Butt, Qamar Zaman Bhatti, senior photojournalist Rahat Ali Dar, Ejaz Hussain Lahori, Parvez Altaf, Hassanain Akhlaq, Anees-ur-Rehman Gill, Shahzad Bukhari, Ansar Iqbal, Andleeb Bhatti, Afzal Ayubi, Salahuddin Butt, Tariq Hassan, Khawar Baig, Zulfiqar Ali Mehto, Mohammad Babar, Adeel Abbas Advocate, Jameel Raahi, Amraiz Khan, Jamal Ahmed, Javaid Iqbal Bhatti, and others.

