PM Shehbaz orders suspension of two PASSCO officers

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz orders suspension of two PASSCO officers

The order was issued during a meeting held here to review the wheat procurement drive

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 May 2024 13:55:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed to suspend two PASSCO (Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation) officers for their negligence in wheat procurement.

The order was issued during a meeting held here to review the wheat procurement drive. The premier ordered the suspension of the managing director and general manager (procurement) for not following the instructions regarding the use of technology and for being negligent.

The premier expressed his indignation over failure to develop a mobile application for wheat procurement. He also directed to hold a third party audit of PASSCO's stock.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed that technology should be used to make the wheat procurement process clean and transparent.

He also ordered that insurance of wheat should be done for economic security of farmers.

The premier instructed PASSCO to procure 400,000 metric tonnes of additional wheat in a transparent manner.

The prime minister said steps would be taken for the prosperity of farmers. The government was making efforts to ensure food security in the country, he added.

Shehbaz said the PASCO officers who have shown good performance would be selected and rewarded.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima, PM's coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal and government officials.