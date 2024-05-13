Pakistan has a bright future, says Prof Javed Iqbal

There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan, say speakers in a seminar

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Known public speaker Prof Dr Javed Iqbal says Pakistan has a bright future and the youth can change the fate of this country.

He was speaking at a seminar titled ‘Brighter future of Pakistan’ organised by the Tech Club on Sunday.

“There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan as our youth is blessed with lot of abilities,” Dr Javed Iqbal said.

The leadership of Pakistan is in safe hands and all the problems being faced by the country would be resolved soon, he added.

The convener and vice president of Tech Club Prof Dr Safdar Ali Malik said that they invited an enlightened and renowned scholar to speak at the seminar.

The event was conducted by Nabila Amir while president of Tech Club Mian Nabil Ashraf also spoke on the occasion.