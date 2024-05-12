Bilawal calls for dialogue to address national issues

Says problems will not be solved if politicians do not reconcile with each other

Sun, 12 May 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has advised politicians to reconcile with each other for the solution of national issues.

Addressing a seminar at Alhamra Hall in Lahore on Sunday, the former foreign minister said, “The politics of hatred is on the rise in the country. There is no room for respecting difference of opinions, politics has been turned into personal enmity, and the people are troubled by inflation, unemployment, and poverty.”

“There is a need for dialogue, problems will not be solved if politicians do not reconcile with each other, think about Pakistan instead of indulging in mudslinging and accusations,” he added.

Bilawal said that President Zardari sent a message of reconciliation to all politicians but some leaders do not believe in reconciliation even in the national interest.

He said that the PPP presented a 10-point agenda in the Feb 8 election campaign including issuing a Kisan Card to the farmers.

“Today farmers are taking to streets across the country against government’s failure to start wheat procurement and fixing the wheat support price at Rs3,900 per 40kg. If the Kisan Card has been issued in all the provinces, such crisis would have been averted,” said the PPP leader.

“We have to play a positive role to fix the issue,” he held.

Talking about the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto reference, the PPP chairman said that the Supreme Court made a historic decision, it was the result of the long struggle of workers.

“Our demand is to bring judicial reforms, there is a need to bring constitutional amendments for judicial reforms, so that decisions like Bhutto's judicial murder are not repeated,” he maintained.

He further said that the PPP always strives to bring improvement in the system democratically, Parliament is an important institution for legislation and amendments, whatever can be done to improve the system, we will do, he concluded.

