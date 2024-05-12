Punjab to start solar tube-well project for farmers

1200 waterways will be lined with Rs 10 billion, followed by 7000 in later stage: CM Maryam

Updated On: Sun, 12 May 2024 17:38:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced plans to start a solar tube-well project for farmers in the province.

In a meeting with the Provincial Minister for Irrigation Kazim Pirzada, they discussed the affairs of the Irrigation Department, focusing on ensuring timely water supply to farmers.

Progress was reviewed on updating the irrigation system and strengthening waterways (khal) across the province.

CM Maryam stated that initially, 1200 waterways will be lined with Rs 10 billion, followed by an additional 7,000 throughout the province in the second phase. She stressed that this initiative will ensure ample water availability to farmers, even those situated along the canals.

Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada highlighted the commitment of the cabinet and team under the CM's leadership to work tirelessly for public welfare.