Bakers in Punjab agree to sell 'roti' for Rs15

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The bakers association has agreed to sell roti (bread) for Rs.15.

The association assured Food Minister Bilal Yasin to cut the rate of roti during a meeting with him.

Association President Aftab Gul recorded a video message in the presence of the minister agreeing to sell roti at Rs15 apiece.

He said the government agreed to reduce the rate of flour. The association was standing shoulder to shoulder with the government to arrest inflation, he added.

Food Minister Bilal said that the price of flour has been significantly reduced to give relief to the people. The government aimed at providing quality and low cost bread to the masses, he continued.

He boasted Rs1,200 reduction in the price of flour was the steepest fall in the rates of the commodity in the history of the country.