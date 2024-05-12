CM Maryam Nawaz says mothers are like cool shade and epitome of love

Paid tribute to mothers of Gaza and Kashmir

Sun, 12 May 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has shared her special message on Mother’s Day, stating mothers are the cool shade, epitome of love and kindness.

She paid tribute to the mothers of Gaza and Palestine on this Mother’s Day for their resilience and courage in the face of tyranny.

Maryam Nawaz said mothers are like comfort and peace in the harsh and bitter realities of the world. She stated Allah Almighty has elevated the status of mothers by associating His love with a mother’s love.

She asserted mothers are the building stone and key pillar of home and society. Punjab CM emphasized Mother’s Day is a day to acknowledge and honor the mothers for their selfless love and sacrifices.

She also said she missed her great mother every day and she is thankful to her mother, Kulsoom Nawaz, for her love and kindness.

Punjab CM attributed her achievements to her, stating, 'I am here in this office of the first chief minister of any province due to my mother’s prayers.'

She highlighted that those who serve and honor their mothers are successful in this world and the hereafter.