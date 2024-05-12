Alvi visits house of May 9 riots accused in Gujranwala

Pakistan Pakistan Alvi visits house of May 9 riots accused in Gujranwala

Says he did this on the instruction PTI’s founder

Follow on Published On: Sun, 12 May 2024 01:11:45 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Former President Arif Alvi visited Gujranwala and met with the family of a PTI worker, Usman Laghari, arrested in connection with May 9 riots, Dunya News reported on Saturday.

The ex-president consoled Usman Laghari's family and said the PTI founder had advised him to visit the families of those who were arrested for their alleged involvement in May 9 violence and convey them that they were fighting for the supremacy of the Constitution.

To a question, Arif Alvi said, “I condemn the punishment given in May 9 case.

A journalist questioned the apparent contradiction between PTI's denial of involvement in attacks on military installations and his visits to the homes of those allegedly responsible for the crime.

The journalist also pointed out that the ex-president had previously condemned the May 9 incident but was now visiting the accused of May 9.

In response, the former president reiterated that he had already clarified the party's policy statement.

A question-answer session was going on when Alvi left without answering the journalists.