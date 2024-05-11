Pakistan to launch another satellite after ICUBE-Q victory

The satellite will be launched on May 30

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has declared plans to embark on another satellite lunar mission after the historic success of its first ICUBE-Qamar mission.

The upcoming satellite, MM 1, is slated for launch on May 30, aimed at bolstering the nation's communication infrastructure with cutting-edge technology.

Designed to address the escalating demands of the telecom sector, MM 1 promises to revolutionize communication by facilitating the seamless integration of 5G networks and internet services.

Spearheaded by national space agency SUPARCO, the satellite is poised to redefine connectivity standards.

Following the victory of the first image captured by ICUBE-Q on Friday, Pakistan's maiden lunar mission, SUPARCO has confirmed the completion of three lunar rounds.

Currently in the orbit, ICUBE-Q undergoes rigorous testing of controllers, subsystems, and protocols as it gears up for the experimental phase upon reaching lunar orbit within the next 5 to 6 days.

The mission's trajectory will see the satellite orbiting the moon for an estimated duration of 3 to 6 months, signaling a significant leap forward in Pakistan's space ambitions.

Pakistan's historic collaboration with China's Chang’e 6 mission marked its entry into lunar exploration, making it the sixth nation worldwide to launch its inaugural moon satellite.

The satellite ICUBE-Q has been designed and developed by IST in collaboration with China’s Shanghai Jiatong University SJTU and SUPARCO was launched on May 3 from Hainan Space launch site.

