Punjab govt removes 29 law officers from their positions

Five addl advocate gnenerals, 24 asst advocate generals among officer show the door

Published On: Sat, 11 May 2024 12:53:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab government on Saturday removed five additional advocate generals and 24 assistant advocate generals from their posts.

Through a notification, the Punjab government has informed the Supreme Court, Lahore High Court and other institutions about removal of the law officers.

According to the notification, Gulzar Ahmed Khan, Malik Sarwar Ahmed, Parvez Iqbal Cheema, Muhammad Nawaz Shah and Arif Ranjha have been removed from the post of additional advocate general.

Besides that, 24 people including assistant advocate general Punjab Shahid Mehmood, Mohammad Akram, Syed Ali Riaz, Asad Abbas, Zonaish Afzal were also shown the door.

Assistant advocate general Aamir Umar, Hafeezur Rahman, Mirza Kamran Baig, Asif Butt, Umar Rashid, Khurram Shehzad, Noman Sarwar, Malik Abdul Razak, Naveed Ahmad Raja, Iftikhar Ibrahim, Wajid Rizvi were also removed from the post.

According to the notification, Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Saleem, Mehnaz Nadeem, Sajjad Iqbal and Tehreem Iqbal, Sheeba Qaiser, Azmat Ali Khanzada and Irfan Arif Sheikh were also axed.

